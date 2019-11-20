Evelyn L. Smith

(1935-2019)
WAVERLY -- Evelyn Lois Smith, 84, of Waverly, died Sunday, Nov. 17, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Fremont Township, daughter of Moritz and Alma (Jung) Barkhausen. On Jan. 27, 1952, she married Bernard Smith at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Evelyn was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was an active kitchen leader and quilter. For decades Evelyn was a Girl Scout leader.
Survived by: her children, Annette (Kirk) Weih of Mount Vernon, Terry (David) Quigley of Shell Rock, Patricia Wayne of Janesville, Michael (Jody) Smith and Peggy (Ross) Brase, both of Waverly; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold (Betty) Barkhausen; a sister-in-law, Nancy Liebsch; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Robert Barkhausen; and a sister in infancy, Marion.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with burial in the Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services Saturday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Evelyn was a tremendous homemaker and caretaker for the family. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. She loved to spend time outside fishing, mushroom hunting or doing chores on the farm. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
