CLARKSVILLE — Evelyn “Kay” K. Secor, 82, of Clarksville, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 26, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Des Moines, daughter of Dwight and Josephine (Smith) Norton. She married Franklin L. Secor on June 13, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death March 15, 1980.
She graduated from Newton High School and the University of Northern Iowa. Kay taught English in both middle schools and high schools.
Survived by: three daughters, Diana McCready of Waterloo, Jeanie (Jeffrey) Nichols of Janesville and Tricia (Lawrence) Thompson of Hudson; eight grandchildren, David (Jenn) McCready, Grant (Cynthia) McCready, Ashley McCready, Joseph (Jessa) Nichols, Nick (Amber) Nichols, Breana Thompson, Kylea (Blake) Hamer and Garrison Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Nichols and McKinley Hamer.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Franklin Steven Secor; and a grandson, Don Nichols.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, and one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She loved her family and was a huge part of her daughters and grandchildren’s lives; loved gardening and playing cards and games with family and friends. Kay had many pets throughout her life, cats being her favorite.
