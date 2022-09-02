May 12, 1930-August 30, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Longtime Independence, Iowa, resident, Evelyn Julia Hoover, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Living Center in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Evelyn was born on May 12, 1930, in rural Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of George Washington and Julia Mae (Fest) Franck. She attended Newtonville and Quasqueton schools, graduating from Independence High School. At age seventeen she started working at People’s Memorial Hospital as a nurses’ aide and later worked for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. On June 4, 1950, Evelyn married Charles Raymond Hoover at the Kiene Congregational Church in Newtown Township, Buchanan County. Together they made their home in Independence, where they raised their three children.

Evelyn loved to travel and enjoyed sharing her adventures with others so much that she became a travel agent. She owned and operated Hoover Travel and Tour for many years. She had group tours throughout Europe, South America and North America.

She is survived by a daughter, Tamela (Alan) Pink of Cedar Rapids, a son, James (Shareefah) Hoover of Vancouver, Washington, her grandson Barry Charles (Katie) Hoover of Independence; and her great-grandchildren; Dalton Charles and Blayke Ryann Hoover.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2008 at age 85, a son Charles Craig Hoover in 2020, her father G.W. Franck, her mother and stepfather, Julia and Lou Walters, and her twelve siblings: Benjamin George Franck, Gilbert Franck, Leon Franck, Erma Short, Marjorie Toomey, Bernice Short, Geneva Gaffney, George Franck, Burley Franck, Dorthea Frimml, Archie Franck, and Betty Lou Franck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hoover Wesleyan Church, rural Troy Mills. The burial will be held at Circle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Saturday. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Hoover Wesleyan Church.

Condolences may be mailed to Tammy in care of the Hoover Wesleyan Church, 2900 310th Street, Walker, Iowa 52352.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.