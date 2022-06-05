Evelyn I. Lichtneger

November 9, 1946-June 2, 2022

Evelyn I. Lichtneger, 75, of rural New Hartford, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a two and half year battle with cancer.

Evelyn was born on November 9, 1946, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Jasper and Alice (Tilson) DeBerg. She graduated from Grinnell Hgih School in 1964 and then attended business college in Des Moines. She was united in marriage to Ronald Lichtneger on April 9, 1967, at the Dutch Reformed Church in Closter, New Jersey. After their marriage, Evelyn and Ron made their homes in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Georgia; settling in 1987, in the New Hartford area.

Evelyn had a love for being outside. She and Ron enjoyed camping together. They also spent a lot of time on their favorite lake in Georgia, where Evelyn always enjoyed water skiing. She also enjoyed crocheting, needle point, and watching the birds outside her window.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Ron Lichtneger of rural New Hartford; two daughters, Kim Manley of New Hartford and Laurie Griffin of Toccoa, Georgia; six grandchildren, Brittany Barnes, Mason Smith, Alicia Phillips, Jessica Lichtneger, Dustin Manley, and Harley Griffin; ten great grandchildren, McKenzie Shock, Madilynne Prindle-Smith, Aliyanda Ash, Abel Collins, Dawson Lichtneger, Haisley Smith, Dylan Phillips, Dexter Manley, Waverlee McCollum, Mia Grace Smith and two on the way; two brothers, Thomas (Albina) DeBerg of St. Petersburg, Florida; and William (Melinda) DeBerg of San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the New Hartford United Methodist Church with Pastor Chan Kim officiating. Burial of cremains will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. The family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187