Evelyn Grace Tudor

Evelyn was born on March 14, 1930, in Mitchell, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Grace (Woodford) Voight. She was raised in Mitchell and graduated from the Mitchell High School in 1947. After graduating she worked as a secretary in Osage, Iowa, for Ray Cummings Attorney at Law. On March 26, 1950, Evelyn was united in marriage to Earnest Tudor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Osage. The couple would farm together near Osage for the next twenty years. In 1970, the couple moved to Waverly, and Evelyn worked as a Waitress at Carver’s Restaurant, Parts Manager at Chrysler Village, and in the office at Bantam Crane.