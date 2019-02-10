Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — Evelyn Faye Brecunier, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

She was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Grundy County, daughter of Herman and Jenny (Harrenstein) Boike. She married Robert I. Brecunier on Nov. 26, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He died Aug. 6, 2018.

She was a homemaker; had an independent postal route; and managed the office at Car-vets Sales and Service in Waterloo, which she owned with her husband, until they retired in 1994.

Survived by: four sons, Larry of Cedar Falls, Douglas of Waterloo, Bret of Frederika, and Stuart (Angie) of Dunkerton; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman (Greta) Boike of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Roger and Russell Boike; and two sisters, Carol McGrane and Betty Graybill.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at the funeral home and for one hour before the service.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfunealservice.com.

Evelyn was an amazing cook. Whether you were good or bad you always got dessert. She always put family first before her own needs; was on top of her game, doing crosswords, Sudoku, and the ultimate champion at “Wheel of Fortune.” She taught us so much and will live on in all of us.

