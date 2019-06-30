{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn F. Gibson

Evelyn Gibson

(1924-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Evelyn F. Klein Gibson, 95, died Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born June 27, 1924, near Hamburg, daughter of Fred and Fannie Wilkerson Klein. She married Robert B. Gibson on June 16, 1948, at First Baptist Church in Hamburg. He died Oct. 20, 2013.

A graduate of Hamburg High School, she attended Peru (Neb.) State Teacher's College, and Northwestern Bible College, Minneapolis. Evelyn taught school in Auburn, Neb., and substituted briefly in Butler, Ind., and Cedar Falls. For several years she prepared Primary Teachers' Manuals and Sunday School Workbooks for Higley Press. She worked for Bible Tracts Inc., and retired from Agape Therapy in 2002. She was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Survived by: two sons, Paul (Donna) Gibson of Cedar Falls and David (Barbara) Gibson of Broken Bow, Neb.; four grandchildren, Jonathan Gibson, Michael Gibson, Zachery Izer-Gibson and Jessica Baker; nine great-grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-granddaughters; and a sister, Wilma Kelly of Glenwood.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Nicole Gibson; a great-grandson, Dylan Izer-Gibson; and a sister, Margaret Rose.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. today, June 30, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Missions Fund or the Western Home Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Evelyn F. Klein Gibson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments