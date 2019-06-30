(1924-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Evelyn F. Klein Gibson, 95, died Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born June 27, 1924, near Hamburg, daughter of Fred and Fannie Wilkerson Klein. She married Robert B. Gibson on June 16, 1948, at First Baptist Church in Hamburg. He died Oct. 20, 2013.
A graduate of Hamburg High School, she attended Peru (Neb.) State Teacher's College, and Northwestern Bible College, Minneapolis. Evelyn taught school in Auburn, Neb., and substituted briefly in Butler, Ind., and Cedar Falls. For several years she prepared Primary Teachers' Manuals and Sunday School Workbooks for Higley Press. She worked for Bible Tracts Inc., and retired from Agape Therapy in 2002. She was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Survived by: two sons, Paul (Donna) Gibson of Cedar Falls and David (Barbara) Gibson of Broken Bow, Neb.; four grandchildren, Jonathan Gibson, Michael Gibson, Zachery Izer-Gibson and Jessica Baker; nine great-grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-granddaughters; and a sister, Wilma Kelly of Glenwood.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Nicole Gibson; a great-grandson, Dylan Izer-Gibson; and a sister, Margaret Rose.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. today, June 30, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Missions Fund or the Western Home Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.