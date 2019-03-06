Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — Evelyn “Evie” M. Primmer, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 5, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 4, 1937, in rural Fairbank, daughter of Thomas and Josephine Buehner Levendusky.

Evie was a housekeeper at the Western Home in Cedar Falls for many years, retiring in 1999. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: a son, Marty (Yvonne Ellefson) Balvanz of Hawkeye; four daughters, Virginia (Kurt) Krull of Cedar Falls, Cherie (AJ) Vetter of Sandy Valley, Nev., Pamela Piccolo of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Barbara Cozad of Phoenix; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Roxanne) Balvanz, Kelsey and Kaylin Krull, John (Katie) Balvanz, Tim Balvanz, Angela (Dennis Kamp Jr.) Balvanz, Joshua (Jill) Hinde, Matthew and Chad Piccolo and Justin (Michelle) Cozad; 11 great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Lily, Keeley, Kendall, Harper, Emersyn, Brittney, Alexis, Finneran, Sage and Iley; a brother, Richard “Dick” (Betty) Levendusky of Waterloo; and a special friend, Cindy Balvanz of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Dovali and Geraldine Martin; two brothers, Francis and Thomas Levendusky; and two grandchildren, Amanda Cozad and Christopher Balvanz.

Celebration of life gathering: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Eagles Club in Cedar Falls. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Evie’s granddaughter, Amanda Cozad.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Evie enjoyed outdoor activities, riding bikes and going on walks. She also enjoyed listening to music. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

