December 7, 2019-November 2, 2021

“You are my sun, my moon, and my stars.” Evelyn “Evee” Odessa Kehret gained her angel wings on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa, after a courageous 14 month battle with cancer.

Evee was born December 7, 2019, the daughter of Bill and Elizabeth Kehret. From the very beginning everything was on Evee’s terms. She was a delightful baby with spunk and spice and the piece of the puzzle that completed their family. She was Baptized and welcomed into God’s family on September 4, 2020.

At just 8 months old Evee was called to fight a battle that no child should. She fought fiercely and so often it was said that “no one told Evee that she was sick.” She spent too much of her short life at her second home on Level 11 of Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Her joy during this time was walking with her Mama up and down the halls, at first in her baby carrier and then eventually in her pink car. Evee was a social butterfly and everyone would try to solicit a smile from her during her walks, but you never knew if you would get her infectious smile or her famous “side eye.”

She was able to spend a great deal of time at home as well. At home she delighted in play time with her daddy on the floor using him as a jungle gym and getting into mischief with her two older sisters and one brother. She had a natural curiosity that made her a “problem solver” and kept her parents on their toes. There was no baby proofing that Evee could not undo. Evee loved her family, her blankie (especially the tags), Moana, Cocomelon, and her pink car rides.

Evee had a light that was so distinct that to know her brought joy to each person that she touched. She was beloved by so many in this world. She experienced such love from all of the caregivers, other children, and their families that she met along the way. Her family would like to extend a Thank You to her oncology team as well as the support of her community at home.

Evee will be dearly missed by her parents Bill and Elizabeth Kehret of Parkersburg; older sisters Isabelle and Arianna; older brother, Eli; paternal grandparents, Doug and Maxine Kehret of Cedar Falls; and maternal grandparents, Bryan and Becky Redenius of Parkersburg.

Funeral Mass will be held. 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Holy Family Parish—St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

