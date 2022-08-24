August 19, 2022
CLUTIER-Evelyn Anna (Kupka) Caloud, 96, passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clutier Community Church. Visitation will be at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama, on Sunday, August 28, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. where the family will be present to greet her guests. Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at National Cemetery, rural Vining, Iowa following the funeral service.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Ace) Perry of Cedar Rapids, Becky (Richard) Forster of Fancy Gap, VA and Mary Drake (Carl Linden) of Conrad, daughter-in-law, Diane Caloud of Clutier; seven grandchildren, Leo and Tina Caloud, Jason and James Perry, Amanda Pitagno, Jody Pignatiello and Jacob Harrington; thirteen great-grandchildren, Holden Caloud, Caitlin and Mackenzie Lynch, Hannah, Sam, Faith and Lydia Perry, Nicolas and Julianna Pitagno, Graceyn and Kylie Pignatiello, Tayler and Paige Harrington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.