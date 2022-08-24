CLUTIER-Evelyn Anna (Kupka) Caloud, 96, passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clutier Community Church. Visitation will be at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama, on Sunday, August 28, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. where the family will be present to greet her guests. Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at National Cemetery, rural Vining, Iowa following the funeral service.