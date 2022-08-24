 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn Anna (Kupka) Caloud

August 19, 2022

CLUTIER-Evelyn Anna (Kupka) Caloud, 96, passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clutier Community Church. Visitation will be at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama, on Sunday, August 28, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. where the family will be present to greet her guests. Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at National Cemetery, rural Vining, Iowa following the funeral service.

Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Ace) Perry of Cedar Rapids, Becky (Richard) Forster of Fancy Gap, VA and Mary Drake (Carl Linden) of Conrad, daughter-in-law, Diane Caloud of Clutier; seven grandchildren, Leo and Tina Caloud, Jason and James Perry, Amanda Pitagno, Jody Pignatiello and Jacob Harrington; thirteen great-grandchildren, Holden Caloud, Caitlin and Mackenzie Lynch, Hannah, Sam, Faith and Lydia Perry, Nicolas and Julianna Pitagno, Graceyn and Kylie Pignatiello, Tayler and Paige Harrington.

