(1941-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Evelyn Ann “Evie” Ritchey Ostendorf, 78, of Savannah, Ga., formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Nov. 22.
She was born April 13, 1941, in Maryville, Mo., daughter of Forrest Leroy Mounts and Phyllis Jean Miller. She was married to Larry Dean Ostendorf and then spent her retirement years with Ronald Ohrt.
The Cedar Falls native lived in Savannah for many years. She was a teacher, housewife and retired from Best Rental where she spent many years as an events coordinator. After retirement she did private catering from her home in Iowa.
Survived by: four sons, Jeffry Scott Ostendorf (Jill) of Cedar Falls, Michael Todd Ostendorf (Christine) of Cumming, Ga., Timothy Jon Ostendorf (Sharon) of Mesa, Ariz., and Gregory Paul Ostendorf (Marilyn) of Savannah; nine grandchildren, Lexus Nelson of Gainesville, Fla., Alan Ostendorf of Canton, Ga., Eric Ostendorf of Mesa, Jamie Ostendorf of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Darius Shurwin of Okinawa, Japan, Daniel Shurwin of Eager, Ariz., Abigail Ostendorf of Middletown, Conn., Emilie Ostendorf of Orlando, Fla., and Elaina Ostendorf of Savannah; and five great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life ceremony: is planned by the family. Gamble Funeral Service, Savannah, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
She was an avid baker, gardener and a Chicago Cubs Fan. Evie was an avid historian who fell in love with the city of Savannah and its deep history. Most of all she loved her family and friends.
