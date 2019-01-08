(1922-2019)
WAVERLY — Evelyn A. Wedeking, 96, of Waverly, died Saturday, Jan. 5, at Waverly Health Center, Waverly.
She was born Aug. 2, 1922, in Maynard, daughter of Henry and Frieda (Bartels) Meyer. On Dec. 5, 1943, she married Lauren Wedeking at Hope Lutheran Church in Westgate.
She graduated from the Maynard Consolidated High School. After graduating, Evelyn worked for the high school office and then for Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Waverly. After marriage, the couple made their home in Waverly, living in Wolfe’s Hatchery where Lauren was employed. In 1955, the couple started Wedeking Electric where Evelyn took care of the office work.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly where she was active in the women’s organizations and volunteer services at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and St. Paul’s.
Survived by: two daughters, Dianne McVey of Tucson, Ariz., and Sylvia (Allen) Grote of Janesville; a son-in-law, Dennis Johnson of Arkansas; three grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; seven great-grandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Barbara Johnson; a brother, Delbert Meyer; and a son-in-law, Richard McVey.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until services Friday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran School or to Evelyn’s family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Evelyn’s greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, baking and traveling.
