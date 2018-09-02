Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Evelyn A. “Evie” Mattox

CEDAR FALLS — Evelyn A. “Evie” Mattox, 85, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Owen B. and Greta E. (Hall) Hughes. She married Russell L. Mattox on Aug. 31, 1951, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Waterloo.

She graduated from East High School in 1950. During the war, she worked at Rath Meat Packing Co. for a few years. Then she worked out of the home as a homemaker. Evie was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Waterloo, and was attending services at the Western Home Communities Chapel. Over the years, she volunteered with the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and the Clothes Closet. She was a member of the Bridge Club which gathered at the Waterloo Elks.

Survived by: her husband; her children, Jim (Michaela) Mattox of Rockford, Ill., and Paula (Kurt) Fischels of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Dustin, Ryan (Cassie) and Manuel; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and a sister, Ida Cook of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Shirley Grosse and Gwen Deibler: and a brother-in-law, Larry Mattox.

Graveside services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Western Home Communities or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralhome.com.

