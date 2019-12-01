(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Evelyn A. Diekman, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 30, 1928, daughter of Anton and Henrietta (Hinders) Cordes. She married Raymond Samuel Diekman on April 8, 1945, at Bethel Lutheran Church of Parkersburg.
Evelyn was raised and attended schools in Parkersburg. She and Ray made their home in Cedar Falls where she worked alongside him in their farming ventures, managed their household and raised their two children.
Survived by: two children, Dolores (Arlin) Zevenbergen of Waterloo and Larry Diekman of Washburn; six grandchildren, Matt (Angie) Baish, Tony (Liz) Baish, Melissa McNamara, Jeremie Diekman, Jody (Terry) Zevenbergen and Kelly (Karen) Zevenbergen; 16 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Christopher, Kaylee, Anna, Lauren, Mallory, Jacob, Ashlynn, Jonah, Nicole, Zachary, Samantha, Mackenzie, Jill, Rachel and Kacey; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Clarence (Erma) Diekman of Parkersburg and Harvey (Terry) Diekman of Seattle; and a sister-in-law, Marianne (Dennis) Kiewiet of Grundy Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a grandson, Terry Zevenbergen.
Private family funeral service: were Friday, Nov. 29, at St. John American Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.
Memorials: to St. John Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn was a very strong woman who bravely faced a variety of physical challenges with an iron will. She loved to shop and grew to love watching sports on television in her later years. Above all, Evelyn was a woman of deep faith who loved Raymond and her family!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.