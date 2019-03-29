{{featured_button_text}}

(1933-2019)

WATERLOO -- Evangeline "Angie" Glazebrook, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from injuries sustained in a house fire.

She was born Dec.  3, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Sam E. and Kassandra Kasla Falaris. She married Norman Glazebrook, and they later divorced.

Angie graduated from University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught kindergarten at Grant School for 29 years, retiring in 1995.

Survived by:  a nephew, Nickolaos (Melina) Coutakis of Athens, Greece; and a niece, Kassandra (Zinon) Lefakis also of Athens; three great-nephews and a great-niece.

Preceded in death by: her sister, Eftihia “Evelyn” Coutakis.

Services:  10  a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7 p.m. Trisagion service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or Easter Seals.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

