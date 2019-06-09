{{featured_button_text}}
Evan Lottich

Evan E. Lottich

 Catherine Kittrell

(1923-2019)

WATERLOO — Evan E. Lottich, 95, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 5, of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 24, 1923, son of John and Dolly Lottich.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in both the European and Pacific theaters. He attended ISTC (now the University of Northern Iowa) and taught school.

Survived by: a brother, Dale Lottich of Waterloo; and two sisters, Esther Osborn of Fort Collins, Colo., and Shirley McDaniel of Schaumburg, Ill.

Services: no memorial services are planned.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Evan E. Lottich
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments