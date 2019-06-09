(1923-2019)
WATERLOO — Evan E. Lottich, 95, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 5, of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 24, 1923, son of John and Dolly Lottich.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in both the European and Pacific theaters. He attended ISTC (now the University of Northern Iowa) and taught school.
Survived by: a brother, Dale Lottich of Waterloo; and two sisters, Esther Osborn of Fort Collins, Colo., and Shirley McDaniel of Schaumburg, Ill.
Services: no memorial services are planned.
