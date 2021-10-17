August 10, 1922-October 6, 2021

Evalena (Evy) Marie McCann peacefully passed from this life on October 6, 2021 at 99 years of age. She was born in Fairfield Township in Grundy County, Iowa on August 10, 1922 to the late Martha and Christian Viggo Danielsen.

She met Donald McCann when both were employed at Viking Pump Company, and they married on January 5, 1946. They lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa until Don retired and then, in 1983, moved to Harlingen, Texas. They had celebrated 59 years of marriage when Don passed in 2005.

Evy and Don enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing together in their retirement years. They were faithful members of Grace Lutheran Church in Harlingen. In recent years, Evalena resided at Golden Palms Retirement Center in Harlingen and for the past year at Avalon Memory Care in Edinburg, Texas.

Evalena was preceded in death by her husband, Don; sister, Vivian (Adolph) Thuesen; nephew, Gary Thuesen; and niece, Shirley (Ron) Cooley. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her nephew, Rick (Sarah) Thuesen; Rick’s son and daughter, Jeff and Emily Thuesen; and Shirley’s children, Mark Cooley, Steve Cooley, Lynn (Al) Dickey, Stacey (Tom) Buechler, and their families.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation in Evy’s honor to the charity of your choice.

