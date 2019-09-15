(1927-2019)
WATERLOO— Evaan Beck-Schmitz, 91, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Sept. 12.
She was born Oct. 30, 1927, in Buck Creek, daughter of Reinhardt and Mable Winning Staack. She married John Beck on Aug. 14, 1945. He died Feb. 21, 1980. She then married Adrian Schmitz on Aug. 17, 1995. He died Nov. 2, 2005.
Evaan worked numerous jobs before retiring from Payless Cashways in 1993.
Survived by: four daughters, Sandra Naylor and Annette (Terry) Bagg, both of Waterloo, Connie (Jan) Cooper of rural Traer, and Karen (Rick) Wagner of Harpers Ferry; a son, Raymond Beck of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and seven stepchildren and their families.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Beverly Beck; a grandson, Jason Cooper; a great-grandson, Blake Finke; and four sisters, Ladonna Bunger, Daphine Kammeyer, Aleta Boehme and Lavera Blasberg.
Services: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
To plant a tree in memory of Evaan Beck-Schmitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
