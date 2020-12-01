May 20, 1926-November 27, 2020

Eva R. Walton Chesmore, 94, passed away November 27th, at Ravenwood Care Facility in Waterloo of natural causes.

She was born at home on May 20, 1926 in Quasqueton, IA. to parents Frank J. and Ruth G. Turner. She was welcomed by three half sisters, Edna, Elinor, and Ester. She grew up on a small farm on the edge of Quasqueton. She attened the Union church at Quasqueton.

Eva graduated from the Quasqueton High School in 1943. She married Robert K. Walton on December 16, 1945. They lived in Evansdale where they had four children; Patricia (Stephen) Wirtz, Mike (Laura) Walton, Larry (Phyllis) Walton and Theresa (Tom) Milota. They remained in Evansdale until her husband passed away on August 31, 1981.

Eva worked at the Wagner Tent Company in Waterloo and at the Alstadt-Langlas Baking Company (Kleen-Maid Bread) for several years. She attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

In March of 1983, she married Kenneth Chesmore in Independence. She lived in Independence until Kenny passed away November 22, 2004.