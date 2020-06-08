× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Eva Grace Jones, 97, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Parkersburg, died Saturday, June 6, at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls due to natural causes unrelated to COVID-19.

She was born May 5, 1923, in rural New Hartford, daughter of John and Ethel (Luck) DeBuhr. She married Dallas L. Jones on Nov. 13, 1943, at United Methodist Church in New Hartford. He died in December 2008.

Eva graduated from New Hartford High School in 1941. The couple made their home on the Jones family farm in rural New Hartford. In 1994, the couple moved to Parkersburg. She was a member of United Methodist Church in New Hartford since 1939, where she had been active as Sunday School Superintendent, Bible School and the U.M.W.

Survived by: her son, Donald Jones and his wife, Lois, of Iowa Falls; her daughter, Lynda Figi of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Lori (Troy) Miller of Elkader, David (Susan) Jones of Iowa Falls, Lisa (Luke) Tibbs of Iowa Falls, Heather Figi of Waterloo, Christen Figi of Parkersburg, Yvette (Matt) Harmon of Aplington and Nicole (Verlyn) Fink of Valentine, Neb.; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Bud) DeBuhr of New Hartford; and a sister-in-law, Pat Powell of Cedar Falls.