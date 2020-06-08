(1923-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Eva Grace Jones, 97, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Parkersburg, died Saturday, June 6, at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls due to natural causes unrelated to COVID-19.
She was born May 5, 1923, in rural New Hartford, daughter of John and Ethel (Luck) DeBuhr. She married Dallas L. Jones on Nov. 13, 1943, at United Methodist Church in New Hartford. He died in December 2008.
Eva graduated from New Hartford High School in 1941. The couple made their home on the Jones family farm in rural New Hartford. In 1994, the couple moved to Parkersburg. She was a member of United Methodist Church in New Hartford since 1939, where she had been active as Sunday School Superintendent, Bible School and the U.M.W.
Survived by: her son, Donald Jones and his wife, Lois, of Iowa Falls; her daughter, Lynda Figi of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Lori (Troy) Miller of Elkader, David (Susan) Jones of Iowa Falls, Lisa (Luke) Tibbs of Iowa Falls, Heather Figi of Waterloo, Christen Figi of Parkersburg, Yvette (Matt) Harmon of Aplington and Nicole (Verlyn) Fink of Valentine, Neb.; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Bud) DeBuhr of New Hartford; and a sister-in-law, Pat Powell of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and two sisters, Nettie Eurom and Dorothy Sherman.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Public visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock. Please observe social distancing and wear masks while attending services.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Deery Suites, Western Home Communities or the United Methodist Church in New Hartford.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Eva enjoyed to crochet and read, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.