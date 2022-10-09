Eunice L. Kirchoff

October 11, 1921-October 7, 2022

WATERLOO-Eunice L. Kirchoff, 100, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at home.

She was born October 11, 1921, in Waterloo, the daughter of Leon and Mabel (Crow) Case.

She married LaVerne E. Kirchoff on January 31, 1964 in Owatonna, Minnesota; he preceded her in death on September 26, 1980.

Eunice was a homemaker and worked various jobs over the years.

She had been a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and was currently a member at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Eunice loved doing crafts, especially mop dolls, and giving them away as gifts. She enjoyed sewing and tending to her flower garden. She was known to change up the entire look of her house on a whim by painting the walls, cabinets and furniture on an annual basis.

Survived by Julia Weekley of Waterloo; ten grandchildren, Jerry Weekley Jr., Cindy (Floyd) Reed, Joe Weekley, John Weekley, Cathy (Brian) White, Carrie (Richard) Tournier, Jason Weekley, Jeremy (Griselda) Weekley, Cristy Weekley-Ricon, and Jack (Schae) Weekley; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; twenty-six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; son, Joel Kirchoff; three brothers, Harry, Harold, and Harris Case; and two sisters, Iva Kirsch and Arlene Johnson.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

Funeral Services: 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 Central Avenue, Evansdale, IA)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com