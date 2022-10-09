Eunice L. Kirchoff
October 11, 1921-October 7, 2022
WATERLOO-Eunice L. Kirchoff, 100, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at home.
She was born October 11, 1921, in Waterloo, the daughter of Leon and Mabel (Crow) Case.
She married LaVerne E. Kirchoff on January 31, 1964 in Owatonna, Minnesota; he preceded her in death on September 26, 1980.
Eunice was a homemaker and worked various jobs over the years.
She had been a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and was currently a member at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Eunice loved doing crafts, especially mop dolls, and giving them away as gifts. She enjoyed sewing and tending to her flower garden. She was known to change up the entire look of her house on a whim by painting the walls, cabinets and furniture on an annual basis.
Survived by Julia Weekley of Waterloo; ten grandchildren, Jerry Weekley Jr., Cindy (Floyd) Reed, Joe Weekley, John Weekley, Cathy (Brian) White, Carrie (Richard) Tournier, Jason Weekley, Jeremy (Griselda) Weekley, Cristy Weekley-Ricon, and Jack (Schae) Weekley; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; twenty-six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; son, Joel Kirchoff; three brothers, Harry, Harold, and Harris Case; and two sisters, Iva Kirsch and Arlene Johnson.
Memorials: May be directed to the family.
Funeral Services: 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 Central Avenue, Evansdale, IA)
Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.