March 13, 1925-June 24, 2021

Eunice Hansen, age 96, died on June 24, 2021, at Pinnacle Specialty Care under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. She was born on March 13, 1925, in Parkersburg, Iowa, to Laura Schuck and Herman Huisinga.

Eunice married F. Arthur Kays, Jr. on February 15, 1945. They were later divorced. She married Roy Podhaski on May 23, 1963. He died on February 13, 1967. Eunice married Herluf (Herley) Hansen on November 8, 1980. He died on June 14, 1995.

Eunice was employed for 23 years at Waterloo Elks Club as Manager’s Secretary. She owned and operated Pod’s Tap until retirement in 1979.

Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, sister Lorraine Tjepkes and brother-in-law Bill Tjepkes of Dike, and brother and sister in laws: Arthur (Doris) Hansen, William (Rosemary) Hansen and Dr. Robert (Lois) Hansen.

She is survived by her nephew Kendall (Linda) Tjepkes, grandnieces Lori (Brian) Parker and Tiffany (Jason) Peterson, and great grandnieces Ava and Isabel Parker. Also survived by Hansen step-daughters LuAnne Hansen (Barry Goleman) and Julie Hansen-Bishop (Steve Bishop), stepsons Jay and Randy Podhaski, as well as many step-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or services at the request of the deceased. A private committal will be at Waterloo Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

