Eunice C. Stockdale

(1929-2020)
APLINGTON – Eunice Catherine Stockdale, 90, died May 15.
She was born Aug. 28, 1929, in rural Rudd, daughter of Edward and Hulda Brandau, She split her college career between Iowa Teacher's College and the University of Dubuque. She married Homer Stockdale on Nov. 2, 1956. They farmed on the edge of Aplington until retirement. She taught preschool in her home, taught GED classes, worked at the Aplington Library, and volunteered in numerous capacities, mostly at her church.
Survivors: her children, Susan Stockdale, Cynthia (Brian) Moore, Steven (Patti) Stockdale, and Carolyn (Randy) Farlow; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kelli (Brian) Whitney (Charlie and Sawyer), Blake (Shannon) Stockdale (Boone and Archer), Landon (Jessica) Moore (Henry and Hattie), Jordan Moore, Taylor (Bennett) Moser (Naomi), and Sara Farlow; two sisters, Lucille Bisbee and Elinor Sinning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Homer; her parents; two brothers, Reuben and Alton Brandau; and a sister, Alice Ohden.
Services: A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at a site yet to be determined, with private family burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Check Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home website or Tuesday's Courier for the location of the prayer service. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
In many ways, she built her life on faith, family, farming, and fun. She enjoyed the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, music, books, gardening, Bible study, bridge, sewing, quilting, friendships, the women's weekend, camping with the grandchildren, trips, and the next adventure.
