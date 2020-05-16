Eunice C. Stockdale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1929-2020)

APLINGTON – Eunice Catherine Stockdale, 90, died May 15.

She was born Aug. 28, 1929, in rural Rudd, daughter of Edward and Hulda Brandau, She split her college career between Iowa Teacher's College and the University of Dubuque. She married Homer Stockdale on Nov. 2, 1956. They farmed on the edge of Aplington until retirement. She taught preschool in her home, taught GED classes, worked at the Aplington Library, and volunteered in numerous capacities, mostly at her church.

Survivors: her children, Susan Stockdale, Cynthia (Brian) Moore, Steven (Patti) Stockdale, and Carolyn (Randy) Farlow; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kelli (Brian) Whitney (Charlie and Sawyer), Blake (Shannon) Stockdale (Boone and Archer), Landon (Jessica) Moore (Henry and Hattie), Jordan Moore, Taylor (Bennett) Moser (Naomi), and Sara Farlow; two sisters, Lucille Bisbee and Elinor Sinning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Homer; her parents; two brothers, Reuben and Alton Brandau; and a sister, Alice Ohden.