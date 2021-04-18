April 7, 1926—April 15, 2021
WATERLOO-Eunice B. Cook, 95, of Waterloo, passed away April 15, 2021 at ManorCare Health Service in Waterloo. She was born in Colesburg on April 7, 1926, daughter of Houston and Helen (Frank) Smith. She married Charles Cook, Jr. in Oelwein on May 15, 1947.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waterloo. She worked for 20 years at Santa Claus Industries and 20 years at Younkers.
Survived by: son, Timothy (Barbara) Cook of Denver; four grandchildren, Charles (Shanna) Moriarty of GA, Crager (Katie) Cook of IA, Nicholas Moriarty of IL, and Cameron (Laura) Cook of IA; seven great grandchildren, Koragan, Caden, Annaleah, Clarissa, Cyler, Bjoern, and Hadley; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by: parents; husband; daughter, Cynthia Cook Moriarty; granddaughter, Kristen A. Moriarty; grandson, James S. Moriarty; and three brothers, Carl, Lawrence, and Frank LeRoy Smith.
Private family graveside and burial to take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo; Visitation: 4 – 5 p.m. April 21 at Locke Funeral Home; In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to Hospice Compassus or First Baptist Church of Waterloo. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences. Card sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
