October 11, 2020
WATERLOO-Eular Mae Harris, 77 passed away of natural causes October 11, 2020. Eular worked at EPI, Inc from 1988-2007 when she retired.
She is survived by her two children, Michael Harris (Independence, IA) and Patricia Harris (Des Moines, IA); 4 grandchildren, Zavion Harris, Zaria Harris, Andrew Harris, David Babinat; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jaym Fulton Harris, Xavier Elder and Xymerriah Elder.
All condolences can be sent to the Harris family 2421 E 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50703.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.