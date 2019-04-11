{{featured_button_text}}
Eulalia M. Hess

Eulalia Hess

(1924-2019)

WATERLOO — Eulalia Marguerite Hess, 94, of Green Forest, Ark., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, April 6.

She was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Waterloo, daughter of Luther and Mary Trainor Hise. She married Merle Hess on July 1, 1967, in Walnut Ridge, Ark. He died Nov. 13, 2015.

Eulalia was formerly employed with St. Francis Hospital as a bookkeeper, then as a homemaker.

Survived by: many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her husband; two brothers, James and Henry Hise; and three sisters, Edith Shaffer, Julia Hise and Teresa Teel.

Services: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

