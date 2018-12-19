Try 1 month for 99¢
Eulalia "Lu" Schuler

WATERLOO — Eulalia “Lu” Schuler, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living.

She was born May 9, 1933, in St. Lucas, daughter of Joseph and Johanna Baumler Franzen. She married Jim Schuler on Sept. 12, 1953, in St. Lucas; he died May 25, 2003.

She graduated from St. Lucas High School in 1951. Lu was a nurses’ aide at Schoitz Hospital for five years; later she worked in the cafeterias at Deere & Co. for Aramark, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was active in Catholic Daughters.

Survived by: four daughters, Lynn (Jim) Gehrke of Waterloo, Teri (Steve) Kirschbaum of Cedar Falls, Cindy (Ned) DeBerg and Judy Poyzer, both of Waterloo; two sons, Joe (Cathy) Schuler of Waterloo and Jim Schuler of Waubun, Minn.; four sisters, Mary Zook of Sioux City, Eileen (Ken) Hill of Dike, Marilyn Bedard of Waterloo and Jane (Jim) Jones of Leon; 11 grandchildren, Jenny (Eric) Schoville, Ben (Becky) Kirschbaum, Josh (Kristy Eickenburger) Bracken, Jay Bracken, Sara Weichman, Katie (Luke) Whitesell, Mike (Tana) Schuler, James (Michelle) Schuler, Jamie (Justin) Hancock, Zack (Melina) Poyzer and Chelsea (Abe Kline) Poyzer; 13 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Lexi, Kirsten, Rachelle, Madeline, Owen, Lane, Lauren, Levi, Charlotte, Carsyn, Cassidy and Sloane; and two stepgreat-grandsons, Sage and Carter.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Alvin and Eligius “Sam” Franzen; two sisters, Dorothy Moellers and Kathleen Gorby; two sisters-in-law, Hannah Franzen and Doris Selchert; six brothers-in-law, Clair Moellers, Lee Sweitzer, Gene Gorby, Russ Selchert, Charlie Zook and Dale Bedard; three nephews, David Moellers, Joseph Moellers and Larry Selchert; and three nieces, Mary Kris Sweitzer, Denise Hill and Tammy Haugen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Locke Funeral Home, with a 4 p.m. rosary service by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation also an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Eulalia "Lu" Schuler (1933-2018)
