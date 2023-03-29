Eugene was a lifetime member of the Serbian Orthodox Church. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, swimmer, and storyteller. He retired in The Villages, Florida and enjoyed his many friends.
Eugene is predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Zuzich and grandson, Zane Zuzich. He is survived by his longtime companion, Nancy Fitzgerald; son, Stephen Zuzich of Waterloo, IA; daughter, Denise Romich, wife of Scott Romich of North Myrtle Beach, SC; several grandchildren: Zach Zuzich, Zared Zuzich, Stacey Fettkether, Lisa Taylor, Derek Romich, Becky Leach; several great grandchidren; and niece, Sandra Zuzich.
Visitation: Mon., April 3, 2023 9:30am-11:00am at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 11001 Greenwood, Lenexa, KS 66215. Funeral Service begins at 11:00am. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
