Eugene Wendell Koehler

Private Family Services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. It will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School YouTube page Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Public visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and for those attending the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com