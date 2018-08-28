CEDAR FALLS — Eugene William Blaser Sr., 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home Sunday, Aug. 26.
He was born Oct. 18, 1930, to Ernest and Delia (Davis) Blaser in Cresco. He married Juanita Herrick on Aug. 30, 1952.
He attended school at Cresco, graduating in 1949. He worked in construction until November 1949, then he served in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. He graduated from I.S.T.C. (UNI) in 1956. He started working at John Deere, eventually becoming an industrial engineer, then promoted to division engineer in I.W.I.E., retiring in 1984. After retiring, he volunteered for the Red Cross, RSVP, Cedar Valley Food Bank, Cedar Falls and Waterloo libraries, Nazareth Lutheran Church and several other organizations. He was a member and past Master of the Waterloo Masonic Lodge 105, a Shrine Clown, a life member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS and a member of the American Legion.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Vicki (Dave) Bailey of Cedar Falls and Kristen (Ron) Kampo of Cass City, Mich.; two sons, Eugene Blaser Jr. of Salem, Va., and John (Jan) Blaser of DeWitt; 15 grandchildren, Miranda (Drew) Henry, Eugene “Billy” Blaser III (Jennifer), Jeffrey, Colby, Kim (Brian) Butz, Karen (Jeff) Tupper, Becky (Nathan) Madoerin, Dan (Yolanda), Tom (Jill), Steve (Lilian), Tamara (Ty) Stamps, Stephanie (Ryan) Pierce, Norman (Ashley) Pierce, Joe and Ethan Kampo; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Bakke of Preston, Minn.; his sister-in-law, Bernice Blaser of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Gene) Aberg, Gayle (Gary) Pruitt and Charles Bakke; two brothers, Donald and Gordan; and a son-in-law, Brad Pierce.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in New Oregon Cemetery in Cresco. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Gene loved his family — calling his children and grandchildren the delight of his life — his wife was the love of his life. An avid garage sale enthusiast, he enjoyed selling his treasures on eBay or at Casey’s Coin. He loved reading, puzzles and baking his bread — famous among his grandchildren.
