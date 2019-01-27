Eugene Shea

(1942-2019)
WAVERLY — Eugene L. Shea, 76, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly from multiple myeloma.
He was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Volga, son of Cornelia (Srstka) and James Shea. On Aug. 19, 1961, he married Mary Ellen Smith at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Gene graduated from Volga High School in 1960. He worked for Volga Creamery, Maquoketa Valley Creamery in Arlington, and then Carnation in Waverly from 1966 until his retirement in 1998. Gene was also the former owner and operator of Waverly Cycle and Supply, an Indian Motorcycle dealership.
Gene was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Christine (Dean) Robbins of Clarksville and Rick (Veronica) Shea and Brenda (Shane) Pothast, both of Waverly; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Pat Shea of Volga and Joan (Bob) Kauten of Cedar Rapids; a brother-in-law, Leland (Roberta) Smith of Arlington; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; four brothers, Jim, Bud, Bill and Dan; a sister, Mary Lou McTaggart; three sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 27, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also for an hour before the service Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Gene was an adventurous man. He piloted his own airplane and enjoyed flights with his family and friends. He was a collector of antique tractors and gas engines and loved old cars. Gene enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with his wife, where they had adventures four-wheeling in the desert and mountains.
