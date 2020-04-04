Eugene ‘Pete' Smith
Eugene ‘Pete' Smith

EVANSDALE -- Eugene “Pete” Smith, 95, of Evansdale, died Thursday, April 2.

He was born in Williams, son of John and Ada Shane Smith. He graduated from East Waterloo High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy (1942-1948), serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater, and was awarded seven medals.

Pete married Mary Elaine Genolous on Sept. 1, 1954. She died Oct. 3, 2004.

He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad, retiring in 1986. Following retirement, he worked for Allied Van Lines and later for Hawkeye Community College janitorial staff until 2009. He participated in the first Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in May 2011.

Survivors: his children, George (Nancy) of Waterloo, Kim (Chuck) Symonds of Evansdale, Tammy Chapin of Evansdale, Jeff (Brenda) of Elk Run Heights and Cindy Geiger of Evansdale; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother in law, Sam Genolous of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his wife; three sisters, June in infancy, Ruby Hamm, and Vivian Page; and three brothers, Lawrence, Francis, and Maynard.

Services: Graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family. Any cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Pete was a longtime supporter of East Waterloo High School and its athletic teams.

