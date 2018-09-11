GILBERTVILLE — Eugene Martin Schmit, 96, of Rosewood Estates in Waterloo, formerly of Gilbertville, died at home Saturday, Sept. 8.
He was born Jan. 15, 1922, at home on the family farm in Fox Township of Black Hawk County, near Jesup, son of Valentine Schmit and Matilda (Mangrich) Schmit. On Nov. 12, 1960, he married Beverly Mae Takin in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.
Eugene attended Fox Township school and then Immaculate Conception School in Gilbertville. He then began farming with his father at a young age and later purchased the farm in 1969. He retired from farming in 1987.
He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Order of Foresters and the Knights of Columbus.
Survived by: two daughters, Angela McClain of Ames and Carla (Curt) Chorpening of Rowley; two sons, Dana (Becky) Schmit of Jesup and Thomas Schmit of Denver; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Schmit of Elk Run Heights; 11 grandchildren, Brian (Sue) McClain, Sean McClean, Derek Schmit, Cole Schmit, Kayla (Jesse) Hahn, Tucker Chorpening, Mitchell (Jill) Schmit, Austin Schmit, Olivia Schmit, Tyler Schmit and Alexis Schmit; a sister, Laurene Weiers of Phoenix; and two sisters-in-law, Marcella Schmit of Gilbertville and Mary Lou Schmit of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sons, Charles Ray Schmit and Patrick Michael Schmit; a grandson, Dillon Charles Schmit; a son-in-law, Mike McClain; five sisters, Martina Schmit in infancy, Marcella Sadler, Irma Kresser, Viola Frost and Agatha Thome; and five brothers, Lawrence, Arnold, Irvin, Edwin and Cletus Schmit.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, with a 4 p.m. Catholic Order of Foresters rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: will be directed to Catholic Charities Adoption Service in Waterloo, Cedar Valley Hospice and to the Bosco System.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
He enjoyed the outdoors, Cubs baseball and bowling, but his church and family were most important. Time spent with his children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart.
