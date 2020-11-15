Eugene M. Hartson

Eugene M. “Gene” Hartson, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 10, at his home. He was born August 26, 1943 in New Hampton, son of Milton E. and Lorraine Kist Hartson. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1963. Gene served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the USS Enterprise and was an aviation mechanic receiving an honorable discharge after four years of service. He married Nancy Lee Evans, October 15, 1969 in Cedar Falls; she died November 12, 2007. Gene worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Company as a Maintenance Mechanic for 38 years, retiring in 2006. Gene loved Casinos, spending time with his family, fishing, camping, collecting pop cans and cheering on his grandsons. He is survived by two sons, Rick (Anna) Spooner of Tiffin, Darren (Caroline) Spooner of Omaha; a daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Smith of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kane, Kale, Valerie, and TJ; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Scott Evans of Waterloo and Kermitt Clarin of Stacy, MN; and a close personal friend, Claudette Ferrie. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; a brother, Duane Hartson; and six sisters, LaVonne Franke, Janice Halverson, Lois Wilson, Phyllis Card, Carole Clarin, and Sharon Slater. Services: A memorial gathering and celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials: May be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.