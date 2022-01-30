 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene Lloyd Geary

RAYMOND-Eugene Lloyd Geary passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at UnityPointHealth—Allen Memorial, at the age of 83.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at First Wesleyan Church, 205 Hammond Ave, from 9:00 am to 11:00 a

Services: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at First Wesleyan Church, 205 Hammond Ave, at 11:00 am

Burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

