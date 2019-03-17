(1926-2019)
EVANSDALE — Eugene Liebert, 93, of Evansdale, died Monday, March 11, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Charles City, son of Walter and Lillian Hartong Liebert. He married Nadine DeWater Stephens in 1972; she died in 1996. He married Jean Hardee Richmond on Nov. 19, 1999.
Eugene served in the U.S. Army Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for John Deere as a scheduler retiring in 1981 and was a member of Evansdale AMVETS Post 31.
Survived by: his wife; six stepsons, Jarrell (Martha) Stephens of Waterloo, Steven (Diane) Stephens of Normal‚ Ill., John (Beth) Stephens of Sioux City‚ Randy Richmond of Waterloo, Craig (Fran) Richmond of Evansdale, and Rick (Julie) Richmond of Billings‚ Mont.; two stepdaughters, Sherryl Jacobsen of Evansdale and Kimberly (Jeff) Hilbert of Waterloo; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Susan Kay Liebert; two brothers, Floyd and Orville Liebert; a sister, Grace Trumbauer; a stepson-in-law, Jerry Jacobsen; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Jan Richmond.
Services: will be at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
He enjoyed puzzles, fishing, hunting, tinkering, carpentry and anything mechanical.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.