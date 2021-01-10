Eugene John Dietrich Huck

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will precede the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home starting at 9:00 a.m. Memorials may be made in Eugene’s name to Bremer County 4-H, St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, or Community Lutheran Schools in Readlyn. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.