January 8, 2021
Eugene John Dietrich Huck, 86, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will precede the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home starting at 9:00 a.m. Memorials may be made in Eugene’s name to Bremer County 4-H, St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, or Community Lutheran Schools in Readlyn. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Eugene John Dietrich Huck is survived by Shirley Ann (Moeller) Huck, Eddie Gene, Leslie Gene and Darla, Carolyn Sue and Rick, and families, Ann, Betty, Clarence, Marjean and families.
He was preceded in death by Leslie and Gladys (Pape) Huck, Larry, David, and Edwin and Esther (Staack) Moeller.
