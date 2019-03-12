Eugene J. Lampe

(1942-2019)
FREDERIKA — Eugene James Lampe, 76, of Frederika, died Saturday, March 9, as a result of an auto accident.
He was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Frederika, son of Clarence August Wilhelm and Rosa (Korte) Lampe. On Oct. 16, 1970, he married Marilyn Schmidt of Denver.
He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1960. After school, he worked for his brother, LaVerne, at Lampe Construction in Sumner before serving in the U.S. Army in Korea. After the service, he returned to work at John Deere in Waterloo for 31 years. He was a member of Acker-Matthias Post 653 in Denver, calling Bingo for many years and serving a term as commander.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Kirk (Rhae) Lampe of Cedar Rapids, Wade (Jess) Lampe of Readlyn, Shawn (Patti) Lampe of Waverly and Nicholas Lampe of Dewar; eight grandchildren, Maggie, Maxwell, Dylan, Trystan, Kaliya, Teddy, Emily and Lili; two brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) of Blytheville, Ark., and Virgil (Pam) of Sumner; two sisters, Geraldine Piper, Pharr, Texas, and Darlys (Kenny) Buhrow of Tripoli; two sister-in-laws, Shirley Lampe of Sumner and Anne Lampe of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, LaVerne, Arlan and Larry; a sister, Berdine (Arnold) Seehase; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Arlan) Lampe.
Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.
Eugene enjoyed bowling, baseball, fishing, playing cards, camping, woodworking, family times and his grandchildren.
