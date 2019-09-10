(1949-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Eugene “Gene” Stauffacher, 70, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Ames, son of George R. Stauffacher Jr. and Marlene R. (Johnson) Stauffacher. He married Bernice (Weers) Robinett on Sept. 11, 1978, in Independence.
Eugene graduated from Cedar Falls High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver with Elliot Brothers in Dysart for over 20 years, retiring in 2009; and a lifetime member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Christine Niedert of Cedar Falls; a son, Thomas (Jill) Robinett of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Tanner Peters, Derick Niedert, Shaleen (Dakota) Figi, Daniel Robinett, Nick Lange, Waverly Robinett and Sophia Lange; a brother, Roger (Sue) Stauffacher of Burlington; two sisters, Vicky (Stan) Gorsh of Henderson, Nev., and Peggy (Craig) Jamerson of Arizona; and a son-in-law, Jesse Jones of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Julie Jones; and a son-in-law, Brian Niedert.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Richardson Funeral Service, with graveside services following at 2:15 p.m. at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Stauffacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.