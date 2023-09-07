JANESVILLE—Eugene “Gene” M. Russell, 85, of Janesville, Iowa, died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at the Janesville United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 9, at the church with Pastor Laurie Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
