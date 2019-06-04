(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Eugene “Gene” Lybbert, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 1, at the Western Home Communities-Thalman Square.
He was born Jan. 9, 1930, in rural Cresco, son of Edward and Genevieve (Bacon) Lybbert. He married Katherine “Kak” Nordly on May 12, 1951, in Cedar Falls. She died Oct. 18, 2008.
Gene graduated from Cresco High School and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI), where he placed first in the 1952 NCAA wrestling tournament. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; then was a teacher and wrestling coach for four years in Blue Earth, Minn. He then was an insurance agent and agency manager for State Farm Insurance.
Survivors: three daughters, Sue (Greg) Garvin of Muscatine, Lynn Welden of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Tracy (Joby) Javellana of Cedar Falls; two sons, Brad (Beth) Lybbert of Davenport and J.J. Lybbert of Madison; 14 grandchildren, Jill (Drew) Smith, Jon (Megan) Garvin, Matt (Danielle) Garvin, Caroline and Kaitlyn Welden, Payten (Kyle) Gerjerts, Anna (Lucas Hartleben) Javellana, Austin Javellana, Lauren, Nic and McKenna Lybbert, Sierra, Calib and Abby Lybbert; 11 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Sue DeBower of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his wife; four brothers, Elton, Edward, Donald and Leonard Lybbert; and three sisters, Marion Wright, Josephine Tyrell and Helen Seargent.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour prior to Mass at the church.
Memorials: to the church, UNI Wrestling or the Hon Nordly & Gene Lybbert Athletic Training Scholarship at UNI.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralsaervice.com.
Gene enjoyed a successful wrestling career, both as wrestler and coach. He was inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Fame, Dan Gable Hall of Fame, Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame and Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame.
