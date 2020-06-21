× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1927-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Eugene “Gene” Harmon Lind, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Weyauwega, Wis., son of Leo and Florence (Kliest) Lind. After high school, Gene enlisted in the Navy Air Corps, serving for five years. He married Dorothy Elizabeth Ziemer on Jan. 2, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque. The couple owned and operated the Cypress Lounge and Gene worked for American Family Insurance, then for the U.S. Postal Service as a carrier, retiring after 26 years of service in 1985.

They then volunteered for nine years with Laborers for Christ and Mission Builders in construction of churches around the country. Gene was a member of the AMVETS Post 49 (former post commander), American Legion, VFW, Elks Club and the Sartori Hospital Auxiliary. He and Dolly were 2008 recipients of the Mayor’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award.

Survivors: his wife; three sons, Kevin (Katie) Lind of McGregor, Thomas (Laura) Lind of Maple Grove, Minn., and David (Tammy) Lind of Dunkerton; a daughter, Jan Nelson of Cedar Falls; and five grandchildren, Joshua Nelson, Clayton Lind, Caleb Lind, Bria (Jeff) Hunnewell and Annika Lind.