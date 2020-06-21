(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Eugene “Gene” Harmon Lind, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Weyauwega, Wis., son of Leo and Florence (Kliest) Lind. After high school, Gene enlisted in the Navy Air Corps, serving for five years. He married Dorothy Elizabeth Ziemer on Jan. 2, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque. The couple owned and operated the Cypress Lounge and Gene worked for American Family Insurance, then for the U.S. Postal Service as a carrier, retiring after 26 years of service in 1985.
They then volunteered for nine years with Laborers for Christ and Mission Builders in construction of churches around the country. Gene was a member of the AMVETS Post 49 (former post commander), American Legion, VFW, Elks Club and the Sartori Hospital Auxiliary. He and Dolly were 2008 recipients of the Mayor’s Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award.
Survivors: his wife; three sons, Kevin (Katie) Lind of McGregor, Thomas (Laura) Lind of Maple Grove, Minn., and David (Tammy) Lind of Dunkerton; a daughter, Jan Nelson of Cedar Falls; and five grandchildren, Joshua Nelson, Clayton Lind, Caleb Lind, Bria (Jeff) Hunnewell and Annika Lind.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Edris Harris; and a son-in-law, Dennis Robert Nelson.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, with burial and military honors to follow at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visiation is 3 to 5 p.m. today at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Attendees should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church or the AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Gene was liked by everyone he met. He and Dolly were active members of the Democratic Party. Gene enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons when they were younger and bowling with the Cypress Lounge team. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.