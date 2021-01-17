October 14, 1938-January 8, 2021
Eugene (Gene) Fay Underwood Sr. (82), of Aplington, Iowa, formally of Jesup, Iowa, passed away at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, on Friday January 8, 2021 from natural causes. Eugene was born the son of Edwin Fayette Underwood and Lela Ella (Stone) Underwood in Waterloo, Iowa. Eugene graduated from West High School in 1956. On September 2, 1961, Gene was united in marriage to Bonnie Kaye Jamison, in Dumont, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Eugene (JR) and Lisa.
Gene served in the United States Army from 1961 -1963. After returning home from Korea he went to work for Wayne Claussen Engineering in Waterloo. After leaving Wayne Claussen Engineering he worked for the Iowa Dept. of Transportation until his retirement. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Jesup, Iowa. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, traveling, camping, racing and the Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey team. He loved spending time outside and being with his dogs.
Gene is survived by his children JR (Deanna) Underwood and Lisa (Brad) Lewis all of Aplington, Iowa, his grandchildren Christopher Lewis stationed in Florida, Rayne (Keith) Nolte of Austinville, Iowa and Britta (Justin) Driscoll of Aplington, Iowa, his great grandchildren Emerick, Thatcher, Emmarie, Grady, Hollis and Baby (due in April) Nolte and Jamieson, Jeremiah and Ireland Driscoll. Two sister-in-laws Roseann Underwood of Cedar Falls and Karla Wessels of Tama and one brother in law Jerry Collins of Independence, Iowa, along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, his parents Edwin and Lela, one sister Lila Koonce, one brother Merland Underwood, one sister-in-law Diana Collins, two brother-in-laws Darwin Viet and Charles Koonce, two nephews, two nieces and one great nephew.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorials and condolences may be sent to the family.
