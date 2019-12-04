(1933-2019)
WATERLOO — Eugene “Gene” F. Wilson, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1933, in Waterloo, son of John O. and Rose Trainor Wilson. He married Alice Hundley on May 25, 1957, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. She died Dec. 16, 2014.
Gene graduated from O.L.V.A. in Waterloo and was employed with John Deere, retiring in 1990. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Survived by: five sons, Mike Wilson of Rochester, Minn., Larry (Wendy) Wilson and Chris (Deb) Wilson, both of Cedar Falls, Brian (Linda) Wilson of Indianola, and Mark (Emmy Hoffman) Wilson of Waterloo; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Paul, James, Jack, and Pat Wilson; and four sisters, Martha Patava, Rosemary Wilson, Ellen Wilson and Georgia Fell; and a daughter-in-law, Shelley Wilson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
