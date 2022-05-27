WATERLOO-Eugene “Gene” Becker, 83, peacefully passed away with his family at his side Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, IA. He was born August 26, 1938 in Cresco, IA. He was married to his wife Mary LaCrosse September 4, 1965 in Waterloo where they made their home for 57 years spending time in Arkansas, Arizona, and Tennessee as well. Gene was a hard-working, dedicated John Deere employee for 30 years before retiring in 1986. He is reunited in death with his parents George and Georgina, siblings Roger, Ronald, Raymond, and Darlene and his son Craig. He is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Rennae (Anthony) Hipple, and his grandchildren Grant, Kyle, Grace, and Owen Hipple. The family would like to express thanks for the kind, compassionate care by Mercy One Nurses and Cedar Valley Hospice. If desired, make donations in remembrance to Cedar Valley Hospice P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, Iowa 50704-2880 or online at cvhospice.org.