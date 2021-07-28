January 15, 1935 – July 16, 2021

Eugene Francis Bachman passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 16, 2021. He was 86 years old and lived a long and fruitful life despite having Alzheimer’s disease in his final years.

Eugene was born on January 15, 1935 in Winthrop, Iowa the son of Merlin Francis Bachman and Esther Suckow Bachman. The family lived in rural Lima, Iowa where his parents farmed and raised livestock following the years of the Great Depression.

He attended the Lima School, a one-room schoolhouse, through the eighth grade. He was known to carry his fishing pole with him to school and hiding it in the weeds where he would then retrieve it on his way home so that he could fish the Volga River before returning home to help with chores. No doubt, this is when he developed his lifelong passion for fishing. Eugene attended the Fayette High School graduating with the Class of 1953.

Eugene met Alta Magneson in Oelwein, Iowa in 1954 and decided to marry not long afterward. They were married on February 5, 1955 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. Eight children were born to this union.