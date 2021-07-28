January 15, 1935 – July 16, 2021
Eugene Francis Bachman passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 16, 2021. He was 86 years old and lived a long and fruitful life despite having Alzheimer’s disease in his final years.
Eugene was born on January 15, 1935 in Winthrop, Iowa the son of Merlin Francis Bachman and Esther Suckow Bachman. The family lived in rural Lima, Iowa where his parents farmed and raised livestock following the years of the Great Depression.
He attended the Lima School, a one-room schoolhouse, through the eighth grade. He was known to carry his fishing pole with him to school and hiding it in the weeds where he would then retrieve it on his way home so that he could fish the Volga River before returning home to help with chores. No doubt, this is when he developed his lifelong passion for fishing. Eugene attended the Fayette High School graduating with the Class of 1953.
Eugene met Alta Magneson in Oelwein, Iowa in 1954 and decided to marry not long afterward. They were married on February 5, 1955 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. Eight children were born to this union.
Eugene’s first job was in the tool room at the Oliver Company in Charles City, Iowa. That job would begin his lifelong work as a tool and die maker. He then moved his family to Oelwein, Iowa where he worked at Oelwein Tool & Die as the lead man in the tool department. In the years there he learned the operations of a small tool and die company which included bringing in new business to support the company’ growth. The seeds that were sown from those early experiences then grew into Eugene founding his own company, Bachman Tool & Die in Independence, Iowa, in 1972. He was very proud of building a business that has helped support so many families over the decades.
Many summers, Eugene took his family on vacations to Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. In the summer of 1967, with the destination of Yellow Stone National Park, a memorable trip in the family station wagon pulling a pop-up camper was enjoyed by all. He also enjoyed his many fishing and hunting trips in Minnesota and Canada. After retiring, Eugene enjoyed traveling and wintering in his Prevost motorhome in California and Florida and also living in Waukon and Rhodes, Iowa.
Eugene was proud of his eight children and watching them grow into the husbands and fathers, wives and mothers they are today, was truly his pleasure. He also loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eugene is survived by his eight children: Lynn Bachman, Madison, Wisconsin, Cheryl Bachman, Seattle, Washington, Jeannie (Kent) Kelderman, West Des Moines, Iowa, Lee Bachman, Swisher, Iowa, Diane (Michael) Hunter, Mesa, Arizona, Leon (Jeanne) Bachman, Independence, Iowa, Karen (Lawrence) Bachman-Ellis, Seattle, Washington and Robert Bachman, Marengo, Iowa along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also, surviving Eugene is his brother James (Louise) Bachman, Hazleton, Iowa, and sisters Delores (Bill) Orr, Maynard, Iowa, Marilyn Corkery, Marion, Iowa, Jeannette (Hal) Arment, Shawnee, Kansas, Sharon (Tom) Wilkinson, Atkins, Iowa and Connie (Neil) Jennings, Hudson, Wisconsin and close friend, Rick Trier.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Esther Bachman; one infant granddaughter, Lisa Hunter and daughter-in-law, Nery Bachman.
Eugene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Next time you are fishing – Know you are not alone, Eugene will be beside you enjoying the moment.
