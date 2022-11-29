February 27, 1933-November 26, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Eugene F. “Jim” Garthoff, 89, of Elk Run Heights, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at home.

Eugene was born on February 27, 1933 in Waterloo, son of Phillip Jr. and Lois (Weldon) Garthoff.

He married Lucille A. Curtis on January 27, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on August 19, 2021.

Eugene worked in maintenance for 32 years at John Deere until retiring December 13, 1991.

He was a member, steward and committee man of the UAW Local 838. He enjoyed fishing and he bowled in a league for many years. Eugene loved being outdoors and going fishing. He and Lucille wintered in South Padre Island for many years.

Survived by five children, Rick (Sharon) Garthoff of Evansdale, Debra (Joseph) Backes of Waterloo, Sue Good of Mason City, Jolene (Jeff) Scarbrough of Evansdale, and Michael (Paula) Garthoff of Terrell, Texas; nine grandchildren, Heather (John) Schaefer of La Porte City, Phillip (Sommer Tovar) Garthoff of Evansdale, Jason (Alisha Sawitsky) Backes of Wichita, Kansas, Tasha Good of Mason City, DJ (Staci) Good of Indianola, Shawna (Jamie) Kuehl of Raymond, Sarah (Marv) Mangrich of Raymond, Shane (Allison) Garthoff of Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer (Justin White) Garthoff of Mansfield, Texas; seventeen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister, Marlys Timmer of Elk Run Heights.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille; daughter-in-law, Sharon Garthoff; and siblings, Richard Garthoff, Shirley Seamans, Jack Garthoff, and Judy Garthoff.

Memorial Services: 12:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Memorial Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park

Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo

Memorials: Mayo Clinic or to Cedar Valley Hospice