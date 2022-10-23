August 9, 1939-October 17, 2022
WATERLOO-Eugene F. Henriksen, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 17, 2022, in Gallatin, Tennessee. He was born August 9, 1939 in McIntire, Iowa, the son of Henry and Dolores (Schlampp) Henriksen. Eugene served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1961. He married Becky Chilcote on July 24, 1964 in Washburn, Iowa, and they later divorced. Eugene was a truck driver for many years, retiring with H & W Motor Express on December 31, 1998. He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and enjoyed camping, boating, and campfires. Eugene was a motor vehicle enthusiast, enjoying NASCAR, dirt track racing, washing & waxing his vehicles, mowing and snow blowing with his tractors, welding, and spending hours in the garage fixing anything that was broke. He liked racing around town in his Jeep and shopping trips to Menards. Eugene especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids-they were his pride and joy. This super grandpa attended every one of their school and sporting events!
Eugene is survived by his children, Todd (Sarah) Henriksen of Savage, Minnesota and Tami (Tim) Bartz of Hendersonville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Taylor (Bryn) Klein, Tana (Bryce) Bowman, Teagan Bartz, Megan (Tony) Curley, Morgan Henriksen and Marina Henriksen; four great grandchildren, Kasen Klein, Beckett Bowman, Braxton Curley and Brynlee Curley, and his sister, Dorothy Knudsen, of Cedar Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Henriksen; a brother, Robert “Buck” Henriksen, and a brother-in-law, Don Knudsen.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike, Iowa. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Friday, and one hour before service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
