September 12, 1920-August 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Eugene F. (Gene) Puetz of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on August 29, 2021 at the age of 100.

Gene was born in Merrill, Iowa, on September 12, 1920, to John and Margaret (Hoss) Puetz. After his mother died, his father married Emma Freking, who cared for the four young children. After graduating from Merrill High School, Gene worked with his father in farming until he joined the Navy in 1942. He got his wings and commission as Ensign Naval Aviator just before World War II ended in 1945.

On November 3, 1945, he married a classmate he met in first grade, Margaret (Marge) Nemmers. They raised six children, three boys and three girls, and farmed in the LeMars, Iowa area. Then Gene transitioned to a full-time career in marketing agricultural products in northwest Iowa and nearby states. He was well known for his outgoing personality and dedication to his work. During that time he lived in Spencer, Iowa, and was active in church activities: Cursillo, Marriage Encounter, Renew and Knights of Columbus.