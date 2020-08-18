You have permission to edit this article.
Eugene F. Dvorak
Eugene F. Dvorak

  Updated
Eugene F. Dvorak

(1933-2020)

Eugene F. Dvorak, 87, of Waterloo died Friday, August 14 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. He was born January 29, 1933 in Cresco, son of Charles and Nellie Miller Dvorak. He married Eileen Ferrie , September 21, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, she died, August 22, 2019.

Eugene graduated from Cresco High School and served in the United States Air Force. He was employed with Rath Packing Company and then John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Ronald (Tammy) Dvorak and Thomas (Lynn) Dvorak all of Waterloo; three daughters, Debra Schake of Waterloo, Katherine Dvorak of Hudson and Ann Smith (Mike) of Evansdale; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Dvorak of Neb., Wayne Dvorak of Wyo., and Butch Dvorak of Wash.; a sister, Karen Linderman of Charles City.

Preceded in death by his wife Eileen Dvorak, two brothers, Bob and Donald Dvorak.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Public visitation will be at 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Wednesday. Due to Covid 19 everyone is required to wear a mask at either the visitation or the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com.

“Eugene enjoyed many leisure activities, including golf and billards. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and took great pride in his 28 years with John Deere.”

