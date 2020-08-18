× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1933-2020)

Eugene F. Dvorak, 87, of Waterloo died Friday, August 14 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. He was born January 29, 1933 in Cresco, son of Charles and Nellie Miller Dvorak. He married Eileen Ferrie , September 21, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, she died, August 22, 2019.

Eugene graduated from Cresco High School and served in the United States Air Force. He was employed with Rath Packing Company and then John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Ronald (Tammy) Dvorak and Thomas (Lynn) Dvorak all of Waterloo; three daughters, Debra Schake of Waterloo, Katherine Dvorak of Hudson and Ann Smith (Mike) of Evansdale; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Dvorak of Neb., Wayne Dvorak of Wyo., and Butch Dvorak of Wash.; a sister, Karen Linderman of Charles City.

Preceded in death by his wife Eileen Dvorak, two brothers, Bob and Donald Dvorak.